The Valley City Trap Club saw a good turnout on its first day back in action, bringing out at least 36 shooters to the range. The clubhouse remains operating on a limited-access basis, due to current health concerns, and Manager Lewis Legge thanks everyone for their patience and cooperation.
On opening night, Nathan Suhr, Eric Ingstad and Braylen Bruns each shot 25 in Trap. Dan Anderson “defended the honor of us old guys,” Legge said, with a 25, too. Shawn Anderson knocked down a 24 in Skeet and Ethan Bear had high 5-stand with a 12.
