VCHS 2021 State Trap & Skeet Tournament

Beautiful evening on the range.  No wind, no bugs and sunshine. What more could you ask for? Well, maybe ice cream.  

Anyway, spring league shooting is a wrap and Trip Dog Dare is up and active.  Thank you everyone and the sponsors for supporting league shooting.

League final results are:  Big Country Grapple - 626; Valley Meat - 587; Smith Lumber - 530; PPI - 522; Fish and Wildlife - 499; NDDOT - 411; RC Welding - 378.

Individual high scoring results: Caitlyn Thoreson - High, Junior Women; Eric Ingstad - High, Junior Men; Jennifer Anderson - High, Adult Women; Lewis Legge - High, Adult Men; Shawn Anderson - shot a perfect 25 in skeet;  Lewis Legge ran 25 in trap.  

Thanks again everyone. Shoot well.

Recommended for you