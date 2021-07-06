Beautiful evening on the range. No wind, no bugs and sunshine. What more could you ask for? Well, maybe ice cream.
Anyway, spring league shooting is a wrap and Trip Dog Dare is up and active. Thank you everyone and the sponsors for supporting league shooting.
League final results are: Big Country Grapple - 626; Valley Meat - 587; Smith Lumber - 530; PPI - 522; Fish and Wildlife - 499; NDDOT - 411; RC Welding - 378.
Individual high scoring results: Caitlyn Thoreson - High, Junior Women; Eric Ingstad - High, Junior Men; Jennifer Anderson - High, Adult Women; Lewis Legge - High, Adult Men; Shawn Anderson - shot a perfect 25 in skeet; Lewis Legge ran 25 in trap.
Thanks again everyone. Shoot well.