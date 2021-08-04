August 10th will be the final score night for Triple Dog Dare. Most participants have already completed their game. Speaking of that, high skeet so far is Mitch Anderson 68, Jason Anderson and Mitch Anderson tied at 60 on 5-stand, high trap Lewis Legge with 71 and high gun tied at 192 by Jason Anderson and Mark Anderson. Thinking about renaming the Triple Dog Dare to the War of the Andersons.
High scores for the evening are Jeremy Olson at 5-stand 19, Shawn Cole at trap 25 and Paul Weber and Lewis Legge 23 skeet.
I would like to thank everyone for supporting the Valley City High School Trap Team at the buffalo burger feed.
It was a great success as the crowd can testify. Thanks to Rod and staff at Valley Meat. A friend of mine asked what the special ingredient was that I was frying the onions in. Real lard rendered at home with love. Shoot well.