I would like to thank everyone who turned out for the Brat Feed at Valley Meat and the Swedish pancakes at the club house. My hat is off to all those who work these fundraisers. It just warms my heart to see grown men with rosy cheeks and flour on their nose cooking pancakes with love. I’m sure it’s the love that makes everything taste so good. Well, a little hog fat and lard helps too.
Tuesday’s shooting results: Paul Weber shot a 23 in skeet and I’m sure he did it with his .410. Impressive shooter. On 5-stand Mike Howe shot a 20. Youth trap was Kailer Logan and Evan Meilke. In adult trap Ron Koslovsky and Lewis Legge managed 23.
Standings are: Frostbit Grapple-621, Smith Lumber-410, Valley Meat-339, US Fish & Wildlife-296, RC Welding-272, and Bob’s Excavating youth squad with 195. Remember there are only 3 shooters on this squad and they are improving every week.
Tip of the week: when encountering side wind play on the targets. Try to focus on the downwind edge of the clay. You’ll be happy you did. Shoot well.