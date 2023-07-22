Well, we just completed spring league. I know it’s far from spring but we had a few shooting night cancellations so we allowed extra weeks for make-up. There were a few shooters who didn’t get in all their scores but I have to draw the line in the sand somewhere. Thank you to all who did get their scores in.
The first night of Triple Dog Dare will start next Tuesday, July 25th, and all scores must be in by August 22nd. Triple Dog Dare consists of 3 trap, 3 5-stand and 3 skeet scores which is only 9 scores to get in with shooting and Tuesday and Friday nights. Easy peasy but make sure you declare your round before you shoot.