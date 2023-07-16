Valley City Trap Club

Upcoming news: Next week’s Tuesday, July 18, will be the last league night for this summer’s scores.  Scores must be in by then to be included in the tally.

There were a lot of people to visit with and shoot with on Tuesday evening.  Speaking of visitors, Royce Carlson was down from Wimbledon with a flyer for their club.  Tri County Trap and Wildlife Club is having their Top Gun Challenge on Saturday, July 15th at 10:30 am.  Competitive arms will be shotgun and rimfire.  Bring your favorite ammo.  Cash prizes, fame and glory await you. Get ya’ some!

