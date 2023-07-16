Upcoming news: Next week’s Tuesday, July 18, will be the last league night for this summer’s scores. Scores must be in by then to be included in the tally.
There were a lot of people to visit with and shoot with on Tuesday evening. Speaking of visitors, Royce Carlson was down from Wimbledon with a flyer for their club. Tri County Trap and Wildlife Club is having their Top Gun Challenge on Saturday, July 15th at 10:30 am. Competitive arms will be shotgun and rimfire. Bring your favorite ammo. Cash prizes, fame and glory await you. Get ya’ some!