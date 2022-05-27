Trap Shooting (Old Photo)

Started out a little windy Tuesday night but the wind settled down to a light breeze and made the evening quite nice.  It was also the first night of our six-week spring league competition.  I’ll start compiling scores next week.  

I’d like to thank our team sponsors: Frost Bite Grapple, Smith Lumber, R. C. Welding and Valley Meat.

It took all my concentration but I managed to stay par with Eric Ingstad for 25’s each in trap. We mustn’t let these young whippersnappers make us old codgers look like old codgers.

Sorry but I didn’t get the high 5-stand scores.  I did notice on the skeet range Ron Koslofsky was using some special reloads to lay down a smoke screen possibly to confuse his fellow shooters. Could be a rumor but I believe I heard something about using ground up old men’s underwear for a powder substitute.  Shoot well.

Recommended for you