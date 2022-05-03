Hello, everyone. It’s that time of year for clay target shooting again. We plan on running a 6 week league starting May 17th. Get your teams and sponsors lined up. For those looking for a spot on a team, contact me and I’ll help you find a slot. In a worst case scenario, you’ll have to shoot with me.
We are trying to keep participation costs as low as possible, but we’ve had to raise our prices. To bring all up to speed, target prices will be members $6.00 (nonmembers $8.00) and shell prices are members $8.00 (nonmembers 10.00.) Membership prices are the same as last year: adult $30.00, youth $20.00, and family $50.00. We also dropped from two free rounds to one free round for youth. Not only are targets and ammo hard to find but it is quite expensive.
It's a little preliminary but we plan on doing a Swedish pancake feed June 25th. Proceeds will go towards sending youth trap to Nationals and for target machines. I will keep you posted on progress. I had planned on having wild Texas pork sausage too but the hogs said they weren’t keen on attending. I’ll have to hunt some down at Valley Meat instead. Shoot well.