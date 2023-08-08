Valley City had eleven players compete at the Mayo Pharmacy Bismarck Junior Open tennis tournament that was put on by the Bismarck-Mandan Tennis Association.
Seven boys and four girls competed in singles and doubles matches over the two day tournament.
For the girls, Skye Nielson, who will be a an eighth grader at Valley City Junior high this year, was in 3-0 in the tournament and took home 1st place in 16U singles. She defeated Caylin Kraft of Bismarck 6-2, 6-4 in the finals. Nielson was the top seed.
Skye’s sister Kalilee lost in to Sarea Gu of West Fargo 4-6, 4-6 in the 18U semifinals. Kailee will be a sophomore at VCHS this fall. Gu went on to a three set win in the finals over top seed Sophia Felderman of Mandan.
Georgia Zaun and Alyssa Thomsen both went 0-2 in 18U singles at the tournament. Zaun will be a sophomore and Thomsen will be a senior this year at VCHS.
The four paired up in the doubles competition, Thomsen and Skye Nielson were partners and Zaun and Kailee Nielson paired up. Both teams lost in the quarterfinals. Thomsen and Nielson lost 2-4, 5-3, 3-7 to Kennedy Mertz and Ava Dunlop of Bismarck. Nielson and Zaun lost to Sophia Felderman and Kyllie Fettig of Mandan and Minot respectively 3-5, 2-4. Zaun and Nielson won in straight sets in the consolation quarterfinals but lost in the consolation semifinals. Thomsen and Nielson received a bye in the consolation quarterfinals then won in two close sets in the consolation semifinals. Thomsen and Nielson then lost to Grace Haider and Sydney Hall of Bismarck 0-4, 2-4 in the consolation finals.
For the boys, in the 12U singles, Andrew Hoff of Valley City defeated Gavin Wiebe of Valley City 6-3, 7-5 in the semifinals. Hoff came back from being down 2-5 in the second set to reach the finals. The other semifinal had Jaden Go of Grand Forks, the top seed, defeat Beck Dietrich, the number four seed, 6-1, 6-1. Hoff, the number two seed then lost to Go 6-7, 5-7 in the finals. All four of the 12U players will be heading into the sixth grade this fall.
In the consolation semifinals, Brody Metcalf of Valley City lots to Gavin Go of Grand Forks 8-0. Gray Kasowski of Valley City defeated Jack Backes of Bismarck 8-3. Then Kasowski defeated the third seed Go 8-5 in the consolation final.
In 14U singles, Quinn Kruger of Valley City lost to Thor Cameron of Fargo 3-6, 4-6 in the semifinals. Kruger will be an eighth grader at VCJH. Cole Haugen of Valley City lost to Jacob Gross of Bismarck 8-4 in the consolation semifinals. Haugen will be a freshman at VCHS.
In the 12U doubles, Andrew Hoff was paired with Ryker Dunlop of Bismarck and the two were 2-0 n the two matches in the round robin format to take first place. They defeated Gray Kasowski and Beck Dietrich 4-2, 3-5, 7-4 and then Brody Metcalf and Gavin Wiebe 4-2. 4-1. Kasowski and Dietrich were 1-1. They defeated Metcalf and Wiebe 5-4, 4-0.
In 16U Doubles, Quinn Kruger and Cole Haugen were 1-1 in the round robin format. The defeated Camden Layawen and Cyrus Layawen of Bismarck 4-0, 4-2 and then lost to Jacob Gross and Brandon Johnson of Bismarck 4-1, 4-5, 5-7 to second take place.
The Hi-Liners boys tennis season begins August 14th with the first match set for August 25th versus West Fargo. The first home match is set for August 29th versus Fargo North.
Three other players from Valley City competed in the men’s division. In the men’s 18 and over doubles, Erik Kringlie and Jamie LaFramboise took first place by sweeping through the draw. The pair were seeded number one and received a bye in the quarterfinals then defeated Shawn Boehm of Mandan and Jeff Gerving of Bismarck 6-1, 6-0. In the finals they defeated Brian Reinowski of Bismarck and Peter Duvenage of Linton 6-0, 6-3.
Kai Kringlie of Valley City and Hunter Rice of Minot paired up in the Men’s open doubles. The two lost in the quarterfinals to Karter Hatzenbuhler of Mandan and Anthony Janes of Bismarck 6-3, 5-7, 9-11. After two byes in the consolation round, the two defeated Matthew and Alexander Comings of Wahpeton 6-1, 6-4. In the consolation final, they lost to James Mandigo of Bismarck and Kevin Allan of Mandan 3-6, 2-6. Kringlie and Rice will be teammates this fall at Concordia College in Moorhead.