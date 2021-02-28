Cody Fuchs
Freshman - Norwich, N.D. - Men’s Indoor Track & Field
Fuchs played a key role in VCSU Track & Field’s dual victory against Jamestown on Jan. 22. The freshman sprinter won the 300 meters and placed 2nd in the 55 meters. He also ran anchor on VCSU’s 4x400 team, coming from behind on his leg to win the race on the last lap and secure a 56-53 dual victory.
Hannah Gordon
Sophomore - Park River, N.D. - Women’s Indoor Track & Field
Gordon was named the NSAA Field Athlete of the Week on Jan. 26 after two strong events at a Jan. 22 dual against Jamestown. Gordon recorded personal-best marks in both the shot put and weight throw. She won the women’s weight throw with her mark of 14.43 meters, and she placed second in the shot put with a throw of 11.67 meters. As of Feb. 4, she ranks first in the NSAA shot put and second in the weight throw.