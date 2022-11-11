Valley City State volleyball swept the final installment of the North Star Athletic Association Player of the Week honors, the conference office announced Monday. Bailey Nelson was named Attacker of the Week, Sadie Hansen was selected as Setter of the Week and JayCee Richter as the Defender of the Week.
Bailey Nelson – Valley City State (N.D.) – 6'0", Senior, outside hitter – Argusville, N.D. – Nelson posted a career-high 30 kills in a 3-2 home thriller over Mayville State. She followed up with 23 kills as the Vikings defeated Presentation in another five-set match. For the week, Nelson totaled 53 kills (5.3 kills per set) and registered a hitting percentage of .328. She also contributed 12 digs and six blocks on the week.
Sadie Hansen – Valley City State (N.D.) – 5'9", Sophomore, setter – Oakes, N.D. – Hansen paced Valley City State with a pair of double-doubles in fueling a pair of 3-2 home victories. She tied a career-best 63 set assists (12.6 assists per set) and a new career high 31 digs (6.2 digs per set) in in Vikings' victory over Mayville State. She followed up with 44 assists (8.8 assists per set) and 23 digs (4.6 digs per set) in VCSU's win over Presentation (S.D.). For the week, Hansen racked up 107 set assists (10.7 assists per set) and 54 digs (5.4 digs per set). She also smashed 10 total kills for the week.
JayCee Richter – Valley City State (N.D.) – 5'7", Freshman, libero – Linton, N.D. – Richter produced a career-best 50 digs (10.0 digs per set) as Valley City State defeated Mayville State in five sets, setting a single-match record, dating back to the 2005 season. She followed up with 33 digs (6.6 digs per set) in another 3-2 victory over Presentation. For the week, Richter amassed 83 digs (8.3 digs per set) and contributed 12 set assists (1.2 assists per set). She also had 70 receptions.
