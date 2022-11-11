Volleyball Players of the Week Nov. 2022

VCSU’s JayCee Richter, Sadie Hansen and Bailey Nelson earned NSAA Player of the Week awards. VCSU photo

Valley City State volleyball swept the final installment of the North Star Athletic Association Player of the Week honors, the conference office announced Monday. Bailey Nelson was named Attacker of the Week, Sadie Hansen was selected as Setter of the Week and JayCee Richter as the Defender of the Week.

NSAA Volleyball Attacker

Recommended for you