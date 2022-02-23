BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) announced its first edition of the softball Players-of-the-Week Monday. Valley City State (N.D.) swept the weekly honors. Joelle Lamontagne was selected as the Pitcher-of-the-Week, while her teammate Jessica Husband was chosen as the Player-of-the-Week.
North Star Athletic
Association Softball
Pitcher-of-the-Week
Joelle Lamontagne – Valley City State (N.D.) – Junior – pitcher – Oxbow, Sask., Canada – Lamontagne tossed two complete games as Valley City State (N.D.) went 4-0 record for the week in the PC Dome Classic. She picked up a pair of victories over Mount Marty (S.D.) 5-1 and Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 13-1. Lamontagne also pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief to combine for a shutout of NCAA Division II Minnesota State-Moorhead. For the week, Lamontagne allowed two runs on 10 hits in 14 1/3 innings of work. She registered 16 strikeouts, 10 strikeouts versus Mount Marty. She produced an earned run average of 0.98 in the tournament.
North Star Athletic Association Softball Player-of-the-Week
Jessica Husband – Valley City State (N.D.) – Senior – outfielder – Kingwood Park, Texas – Husband batted .714 with 10 hits and two home runs to help Valley City State (N.D.) to a 4-0 undefeated record at the Presentation (S.D.) Dome Classic. She scored four runs, drove in eight runs, and totaled 17 bases in four games. Husband was 4-of-4 at the plate with a home run and two RBIs in VCSU’s 13-1 win over Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.). She also went perfect at the plate in 10-6 victory over (RV) Jamestown (N.D.), smashing a home run and drove in five runs. Husband also registered a slugging percentage of 1.214 (two home runs, double, 7 singles).
Recap from last
week’s games
Valley City State (N.D.) went 4-0 undefeated record for the weekend in the PC Softball Dome Classic last weekend in Aberdeen, S.D. The Vikings earned a 5-1 victory over Mount Marty (S.D.) and 10-6 win over (RV) Jamestown (N.D.) on Feb. 18. VCSU followed p with a 13-1 win in five innings and 5-0 shutout victory over NCAA Division II Minnesota State-Moorhead on Feb. 19. Valley City State is 7-5 overall record on the season.
Bellevue (Neb.) went 2-2 record in the PC Dome Classic last weekend. The Bruins fell short to No. 20 ranked Morningside (Iowa) by the score of 7-4 and earned a split on Feb. 18 with a 7-0 shutout win over NCAA Division II Minnesota State-Moorhead. BU followed up with a 7-4 victory over Mount Marty on Feb. 19 before closing out the tournament with a 4-1 setback to Jamestown (N.D.). Bellevue is 5-4 overall record.
Presentation (S.D.) earned a home doubleheader split with Dakota Wesleyan on Feb. 17. The Saints won the first game by the score of 7-3 before falling to the Tigers 11-0 in five innings in the second game. PC is 3-3 overall record.
Dickinson State (N.D.), receiving votes in the NAIA Softball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 national poll, went 1-3 record in the PC Dome Classic. The Blue Hawks were shut out by No. 20 Morningside 8-0 in six innings on Feb. 18 and earned a 3-1 victory over Minnesota State-Moorhead on the same day. DiSU dropped a pair of games on Feb. 19, falling to Dakota Wesleyan 3-2 and Jamestown 9-0 in five innings. Dickinson State is 3-5 overall record.
Dakota State (S.D.) also went 1-3 record in the PC Dome Classic tournament. The Trojans opened the season with an 11-2 five innings victory over Dakota Wesleyan and earned a split with a 14-3 five innings setback to Mount Marty. DaSU fell to the nationally ranked Morningside 7-2 before closing the tournament with an 18-1 five-inning defeat to MMU.
Mayville State (N.D.) opened their season with a 1-3 record in the PC Dome Classic in Aberdeen. The Comets were shut out by Jamestown 7-0 on Feb. 18 and earned their first win of the season with an 8-6 victory over Dakota Wesleyan on the same day. MSU dropped a pair of games on the second day on Feb. 19, falling to (20) Morningside 9-1 in five innings and Minnesota State-Moorhead 3-1.
Viterbo (Wis.) began their season in the Packer Dome in Austin, Minn. The V-Hawks were swept by Northwestern (Iowa) by the scores of 11-0 and 12-2 on Feb. 18. VU lost to Clarke (Iowa) 10-0 and Northwestern 8-1 on Feb. 19. Viterbo is 0-4 overall record on the season.
Waldorf (Iowa) played a pair of games on Feb. 20, falling to Mount Mercy (Iowa) 8-2 and St. Ambrose (Iowa) 8-2 in the second game. The Warriors are 0-6 overall record.
Looking Ahead
Mayville State (N.D.) is scheduled to play a doubleheader on Friday and Saturday at Concordia (Neb.).
Waldorf (Iowa) is slated to play a pair of games in the Saint Ambrose (Iowa) Dome on Sunday, taking on Mount Marty (S.D.) and host-team Saint Ambrose.
Most NSAA members are idle until the first weekend of March.
Friday’s Games Mayville State (N.D.) @ Concordia (Neb.) – Doubleheader – 4 p.m.
Saturday’s Games Mayville State (N.D.) @ Concordia (Neb.) – Doubleheader – 12 p.m.
Sunday’s Games St. Ambrose (Iowa) Dome Triangular – Davenport, Iowa Waldorf (Iowa) vs. Mount Marty (S.D.) – 12 p.m. Waldorf (Iowa) @ Saint Ambrose (Iowa) – 2 p.m.