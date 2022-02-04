(VCSU) VALLEY CITY – The Valley City State University football program has announced the signing of 27 new student-athletes for the 2022 football season.
The group includes 25 high school seniors and two college transfers. All have signed Letters of Intent to continue their education and football careers at Valley City State this fall.
“We’re looking forward to adding another great group of young men to Viking Football,” said VCSU head coach Dennis McCulloch. “We graduated some key seniors from last year’s squad, and how this group of signees performs this year and beyond will be important to the future of our program. We’re excited to start working with them this fall.”
Currently, VCSU’s recruiting class for 2022 includes 10 student-athletes from North Dakota, seven from Minnesota, two each from South Dakota and Washington, and one each from Florida, Hawaii, Colorado, Arkansas, Idaho and Texas.
“Our coaching staff has put in countless hours, effort and miles into finding this group of future Vikings,” said McCulloch. “Signing Day is always an exciting and rewarding time for our staff as we envision the future of Viking Football.”
McCulloch said recruiting is ongoing for the Vikings and more signees will be announced in the coming weeks. Valley City State is coming off a largely successful 2021 season that saw the Vikings post an 8-2 overall record and achieve a No. 15 national ranking in the NAIA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll midway through the season.
