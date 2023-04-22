The Valley City Hi-Liner softball team finally made it 2023 debut when they traveled to Bismarck to face Jamestown. The softball field at Bismarck Legacy is an articfial turf field so it was ready for play.
In the double-header, the Blue Jays held the upper hand by sweeping Valley City 11-1 in six innings and 12-0 in five innings.
The Hi-Liners got off to a good start scoring a run in the top of the first. Jada Nelson led off the game with a single, stole second, then came around to score on Bailey Leroux’s rbi double. The Hi-Liners would load the bases later in the inning but Jamestown pitcher Katie Falk struck out her counterpart, Sydney Larson, to end the threat.
For the Hi-Liners Jada Nelson was 1 for 3 with a run and a stolen base. Joesi Klien was 1 for 3 with a triple. Bailey Leroux was 1 for 3 with a double, stolen base and drove in the lone run. Hadley Thoreson was 1 for 2.
Game two was more of the same. Jamestown scored three in the first, four in the third and five in the fourth.
Valley City had runners on in every inning, but could not score. Joesi Klien, Taylor Ask and Jada Nelson each had a hit for Valley City, who left eight runners on base, five in scoring postion.
Valley City is now 0-2 on the season.