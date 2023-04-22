HiLinerLogo

The Valley City Hi-Liner softball team finally made it 2023 debut when they traveled to Bismarck to face Jamestown. The softball field at Bismarck Legacy is an articfial turf field so it was ready for play.

In the double-header, the Blue Jays held the upper hand by sweeping Valley City 11-1 in six innings and 12-0 in five innings.

