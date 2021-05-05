Valley City Youth Soccer hosted Jamestown in soccer scrimmages at Hi-Line Park on Saturday, May 1st. Well over 150 kids played soccer on a beautiful Saturday morning. The youth soccer program has kids from age 5 through the sixth grade participating. Scrimmages will continue in May when Valley City plays Cassleton, Lisbon and Jamestown a second time.
The mission is to positively impact the development of youth in our community by providing soccer and life-enriching opportunities to young players of all ages and playing abilities, to create a lifelong passion for the sport of soccer in Valley City.