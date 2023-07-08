By Paul McDonald
TR News/Sports
The Valley City Saints hosted the Enderlin Indies at Charlie Brown Field and the Indies, scoring a run in the top of the ninth, won a 1-0 game over the Saints.
This game was a pitchers duel from beginning to end. Kalton Agnes threw for the Indies. Braxton Jorissen and Carter Dodd pitched for Valley City.
Agnes was in control the entire game. Midway through the game, Agnes retired eleven of 13 batters including eight in a row. He did not allow a hit until Jake Miller singled to center with one out in the seventh inning. The left-hander walked one batter and struck out twelve Saints. In the first eight innings, the Saints only had one runner past second base. Ross Powell reached on an fielding error by Indies third baseman John Tvedt. When Tvedt throw to first was wild, Powell reached second. With Carter Dodd at the plate and one out, Powell stole third. But he was stranded there as Agnes struck out Dodd and Cal Fougner.
Braxton Jorissen was sharp inn hits outing for the Saints. The Indies had a threat in the second inning. Pat Adair and Josh Michaelson both singled. After a wild pitch moved them to third and second respectively, Jorissen struck out the next two batters. He walked Carson Bartholomay to load the bases, but for Tvedt to ground out to end the inning.
The Indies would load the bases with two out in the fourth, but Jorissen struck out Tvedt to end that threat.
The only run of the game came in the top of the ninth. Carter Dodd, who had relieved Jorissen in the sixth, was in pitching for the Saints. Josh Michaelson walked to start the inning. Dodd struck out the next two batters. With two out and Michaelson still at first, Dodd walked Bartholomay and Tvedt to load the bases. Tom Lindrgen hit a chopper towards third, Seth Soderholm fielded the ball but bobbled the transfer to his hand for the throw. The error allowed Michaelson to score the first and only run of the game. Dodd struck out Zach Michaelson to end the inning.
The Saints threatened in the bottom of the ninth. Jesse Johnson led off the inning with a single. A wild pitch moved him to second, representing the tying run. But Agnes completed the gem but getting the next three hitters, the last two on strikeouts to end the game.
Johnson and Miller were both 1 for 3 for the Saints. Jorissen allowed five hits in his five shutout innings to extend his scoreless streak to eleven innings. He walked four and struckout seven. Dodd did not allow a hit and one unearned run in his four innings. He walked four and struck out ten.
Valley City is now 3-8 on the season and the two teams meet again at Charlie Brown Field on July 14th.