For their latest competition, the Valley City Royals traveled to Fargo to take on the Jets. The Royal offense started by scoring three runs in the top of the second.
Alex Thornton led off but hit a fly ball past the second basemen for the first out. Riley Gerhardt then came up to bat and was hit by a pitch with Tate Sufficool courtesy running to steal second.
