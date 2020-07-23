On the night the Valley City Babe Ruth Royals traveled to West Fargo to take on the Vets, they were looking to collect two more wins on their season. After giving up four runs in the top of the first, the Royals came back to score six runs to finish out the game 6-4. Jacob Johnson pitched the entirety of the first game allowing no runs to be scored between the second inning and the end of the game. The Royals then went on to win the second game 13-6 after a tied score of 5-5 in the fourth inning.
