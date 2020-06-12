The Valley City Royals traveled to Devils Lake last Wednesday to take on the Storm. The Royals won against the Storm 8-3 and 3-2 respectively. Easton Hesch started off the Valley City defense by pitching the first four inning keeping Devils Lake at zero runs. Connor May then came in to pitch at the bottom of the fifth not quite finding his groove throwing two outs and five singles allowing Devils Lake to get three runs. Jacob Johnson then came in for the save to throw seven outs.
