A night of fellowship, fun music, and a great ball game. The Alumni game was one not to miss. It was a matchup between Team Heck and Team Thornton with all the players being alumni of the Valley City team (with a couple current players as fillers). The day started off with a homerun contest. Jordyn Heck was able to win the homerun contest with Jacob Johnson getting second. The game then started shortly after. It looked like Team Heck was going to come out on top, but Team Thornton was able to tie it up with the score being 6-6 after an extra inning.
Umpires: Corey Nelson and Devin Thornton
Team Heck Lineup: Coach Jordyn Heck, Base Coaches Connor May and Grady Karges
Jessie Johnson, Chase Carpenter, Justin Thornton, Jordyn Heck, Austyn Thornton, Tate Sufficool, Joe Cummings, Tyler Sterns, Tom Paulson, Aaron Heck, Wade Hesch
Team Thornton Lineup: Coach James Thornton, Base Coaches Alex Thornton and Braxton Jorrisen
Kal Fogner, James Thornton, Jake Miller, Nate Rodriguez, Seth Soderholm, Drew Oberlander, Tony Drake, Ross Powell, Preston Myers, Gavin Gerhardt
