It was almost like it was meant to be, the Valley City Post 60 Royals took on the Post 60 Alumni in the Alumni Game, which is part of a big Alumni Weekend in Valley City. Thanks to a father-son combination, in a way, the game ended in a 6-6 tie.
The young Royals flexed their muscles, literally and figuratively, in the first inning. Wearing sleeveless uniforms and showing off the bear arm, the Royals scored two runs in the top of the first. Gavin Gerhardt led off the game against former Post 60 star Tom Paulslon with a long triple over the head of former teammate Braxton Jorissen in left field. On the very next pitch, Corbyn Powell took a shot at dad Ross in right field. The younger Powell drilled a pitch over the elder Powell's head for an RBI double. Broden Muske grounded out to third, moving Powell to third. Jack Samuelson reached on an error by shortstop Jesse Johnson, scoring Powell for a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the first, the Alumni got a run back. With one out, Jesse Johnson reached on an error by third baseman Muske. Johnson made it to second on the play. He would move to third on a wild pitch, then score on a ground out by Jordyn Heck to cut the Royals lead in half to 2-1.
The Royals added two more runs in the second inning. Bryson Heck leadoff the inning with a double down the leftfield line. After two ground outs, Gerhardt singled to center field, scoring Heck to make it 3-1. After Gerhardt stole second, Corbyn Powell hit his second double of the game, this one to left center, to score Gerhardt to give the Royals a 4-1 lead.
The Alumni cut into the lead with a run in the third. Jesse Johnson led off the inning with a single. Ross Powell came in to run for Johnson. He moved to second on a wild pitch. Justin Johnson then hit a bad hop single over head of first baseman Jack Samuelson, Powell came around to score to make it 4-2 Royals. The Alumni would load the bases with one out, but relief pitcher Broden Muske struckout Devyn Thornton and got Adam Bitz to ground out to second to end the inning.
The Alumni took the lead in the fourth with four runs. Broden Muske struck out Joe Cummings to start the inning. Ross Powell walked, stole second then moved to third on a wild pitch. Jesse Johnson walked then stole second. On the play, Powell was caught off third and tagged out by Will Schwehr for the second out. With Justin Thornton at the plate, the Royals tried to pick off Johnson at second, but catcher Bentley Thornton's throw went into center field, moving Johnson to third. Thornton was hit by a pitch. He began to slowly charge the mound then realized he would be up against a state champion wrestler, so he made a quick right turn and went to first base. Braxton Jorissen walked to load the bases. Coach Ethan Miller took Muske out and brought in Bentley Thornton. Thornton would promptly hit Austyn Thornton to reload the bases and bring in Johnson to make it 4-3. Jake Miller then doubled into the corner ion left to clear the bases and give the Alumni the lead at 6-4. Devyn Thornton would ground out to end the inning.
The score would stay that way until the top of the seventh inning. In the seventh, Braxton Jorissen came in to try and nail down the save for the Alumni. He would strike out Muske and get Samuelson to pop out to the catcher Miller for the first two outs. Schwehr walked and Robert Fischer was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and third. Then Bryson Heck came to the plate. With count 1-2, Heck hit a pop up in foul territory on the right side, Jordyn Heck, Bryson's dad, came over to make the play. He tried to make a basket catch but dropped the ball. And on the next pitch, Bryson Heck doubled to the gap in left center field, scoring Schwehr and Fischer to tie the game at 6.
In the bottom of the seventh, Jake Miller flew out to Heck in center field for the first out. Devyn Thornton singled to left. Adam Bitz came in to run for Thornton and on the pitch was picked off for the second out. Jesse Johnson grounded out to third to end the inning and the game. The two teams shook hands as the onlookers gave them a nice ovation to end the game.
Two non-statistical highlights came in the fourth and sixth innings. In the fourth, it was an all Thornton infield. James at third, Justin at short, Austyn at second and Devyn at first. In the bottom of the sixth, the Royals played with six infielders and one outfielder. A fun time was had by all and no one got hurt! This reporter had the opportunity to announce the game, and it was the MOST fun I have had announcing any sporting event.