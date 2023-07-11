Post 60 and Alumni Tie
Photo by Dan Mehus

It was almost like it was meant to be, the Valley City Post 60 Royals took on the Post 60 Alumni in the Alumni Game, which is part of a big Alumni Weekend in Valley City. Thanks to a father-son combination, in a way, the game ended in a 6-6 tie.

The young Royals flexed their muscles, literally and figuratively, in the first inning. Wearing sleeveless uniforms and showing off the bear arm, the Royals scored two runs in the top of the first. Gavin Gerhardt led off the game against former Post 60 star Tom Paulslon with a long triple over the head of former teammate Braxton Jorissen in left field. On the very next pitch, Corbyn Powell took a shot at dad Ross in right field. The younger Powell drilled a pitch over the elder Powell's head for an RBI double. Broden Muske grounded out to third, moving Powell to third. Jack Samuelson reached on an error by shortstop Jesse Johnson, scoring Powell for a 2-0 lead.

