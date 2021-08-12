Though their final game at the American Legion Baseball Central Plains Division 2 Tournament was cancelled due to rain, Valley City Post 60 Royals Baseball didn’t come away empty handed. Each player had a great experience playing in Wisconsin, and the team and a few individuals left with awards as well.
The Post 60 Royals started the tournament with a game against Waupun Post 210. The Valley City boys fell 9-0 to their opponent, and then headed to Day 2, when they took on Kaukauna Post 41. Kaukauna was the eventual champion of the tournament, and the Royals were unable to pull out a win. The game ended 11-1, Kaukauna.
Read the full story in your Thursday, August 12th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.