The Valley City Post 60 Royals recently hosted their 2nd Annual Alumni Weekend, where players both present and past gathered for some friendly competition in cornhole and home-run hitting, and two games—one versus Langdon Post 98, the other between two alumni teams. Before the Langdon game, the 2016 Post 60 team were recognized on the 5-year Anniversary of winning the Class A State Title. Nate Rodriguez, Jesse Johnson, Sam Jenson, Drew Oberlander, Justin Manson, and Matt Brandvold were all in attendance to throw out the 1st pitch before the game.
Read the full story in your Thursday, July 15th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.