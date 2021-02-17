Valley City Park and Recreation Director Tyler Jacobson, shared some exciting news with the Times-Record recently: the 3 tennis courts south of the outdoor swimming pool will be replaced this summer. The current courts have many issues, including cracks and uneven playing surface. Both problems have allowed water to drain below the courts and undermine their stability, creating an unsafe space for players.
