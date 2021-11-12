Bowling Graphic

Old Settlers

Week 8

Eagles won 2 games from Dakota Silver, and Miller Motors won 3 games from Servicemaster

Viking League

Week 8

BUP won 4 games from J&S Marketing II, Tavern 94 won 3 games from City Lights, J&S Marketing won 2 games from Pizza Corner

Hi Line League

Week 8

Bruce Nielsen Construction won 18 points from Farmers Union Ins, Sky Lanes won 24 points from Servicemaster, and Nelson Construction won 17 1/2 points from Eagles

After Lunch Bunch

Week 8

Prairie Frame Shop won 2 from Blair’s Auto Body

Dazey Body Shop won 4 by Bye

Hi Lo league

Week 8

20/20 Auto won 4 from Leevers

Bank Forward won 3 from Plaza Barber Shop

Budget Burger won 3 Service Master

J & S Marketing won 3 from Moore Engineering

Saturday Youth

Week 6

Avengers won 3 from Alley Cats

MG Girls won 4 from Alley Gators

Pin Crew won 2 from Pin Gals

X Men won 3 from Pin Busters

Sunday Youth

Week 7

Walkers won 4 by Bye

Maddie’s have Faith won 4 from JAVA

Team Name Here won 4 by Bye

New Guys won 4 from This Ones For You

Read the full story, and see all the scores, in your Nov. 12-14, 2021 Times-Record Weekend Edition. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.

Recommended for you