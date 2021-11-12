Old Settlers
Week 8
Eagles won 2 games from Dakota Silver, and Miller Motors won 3 games from Servicemaster
Viking League
Week 8
BUP won 4 games from J&S Marketing II, Tavern 94 won 3 games from City Lights, J&S Marketing won 2 games from Pizza Corner
Hi Line League
Week 8
Bruce Nielsen Construction won 18 points from Farmers Union Ins, Sky Lanes won 24 points from Servicemaster, and Nelson Construction won 17 1/2 points from Eagles
After Lunch Bunch
Week 8
Prairie Frame Shop won 2 from Blair’s Auto Body
Dazey Body Shop won 4 by Bye
Hi Lo league
Week 8
20/20 Auto won 4 from Leevers
Bank Forward won 3 from Plaza Barber Shop
Budget Burger won 3 Service Master
J & S Marketing won 3 from Moore Engineering
Saturday Youth
Week 6
Avengers won 3 from Alley Cats
MG Girls won 4 from Alley Gators
Pin Crew won 2 from Pin Gals
X Men won 3 from Pin Busters
Sunday Youth
Week 7
Walkers won 4 by Bye
Maddie’s have Faith won 4 from JAVA
Team Name Here won 4 by Bye
New Guys won 4 from This Ones For You
