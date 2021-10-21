Little-Liners Basketball is back!
This program is free to all students in grades k-3, and its focus is teaching kids fundamental basketball skills while having fun and building excitement for the sport.
One-hour practices will be held on the afternoons of November 7th, November 21st, December 5th and January 9th at the Hi-Liner Activity Center and the Jr/Sr High School’s North/South gyms.
