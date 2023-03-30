Just For Kix Dancers

Back row l-r: Hannah Johnson, Bella Shanenko, Lucy Ranum. Front row l-r: Reagan Burchill, Lola Lagein.

March 24-25 the Valley City Just For Kix dancers traveled to Wahpeton to complete in the Just For Kix Together We Dance Competition.

This is the second competition of the season for the dancers as they weren’t able to make it to the St. Cloud competition due to weather complications.

