March 24-25 the Valley City Just For Kix dancers traveled to Wahpeton to complete in the Just For Kix Together We Dance Competition.
This is the second competition of the season for the dancers as they weren’t able to make it to the St. Cloud competition due to weather complications.
JFK middle, wee, mini, duets, and solos all competed over the course of the two days.
First up was duets and solos on Friday. The two duet teams that competed were made up of Kiyah Hayes and Addison Spanier who placed first in their division and Olivia Lassiter and Paige Tulp placingfourth.
For solos, Claire Shanenko placed first, Bella Shanenko placed second, and Taylor Spanier placed fourth.
Saturday, the wee team competed four routines placing first in jazz, second in kick, third in hip-hop, and second in lyrical. The mini team placed fourth with their kick routine and third with their hip-hop routine. The middle team also placed in three routines with the girls getting first in both hip-hop and kick and getting third in jazz.
Next up - JFK teams will compete April 15 in the Valley City competition, then they travel to Rochester, MN, for Nationals April 27-30.
Be sure to save the date as the JFK Spring Dance Show will be held Sunday, April 23rd, 1 p.m., at the Hi-Liner Activity Center featuring the Hi-Lites dance teams.
