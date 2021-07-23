The Valley City Tennis Association held its 14th annual VC Jr. Open on July 16-17th in Valley City ND. The USTA-sanctioned tournament hosted 68 players, ages 8-18 from the tri-state area, which is the 2nd highest participation ever.
Divisions and winners:
Girls 16U Singles:
Emily Ringgenberg (Aberdeen SD) over Elizabeth Comings (Wahpeton), 6-4, 6-0
Consolation was won by Jessica Schuh (Bismarck) over Alyssa Thomsen (Valley City), 10-4
Boys 18U Singles:
Aiden Bourke (Fargo) over Brady Heilbling (Mandan), 6-4, 6-4
Consolation went to Maxwell Ness (Fargo) over Treylan Cope (Valley City), 10-4
