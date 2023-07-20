Valley City softball was well represented at the 2023 North Dakota JO Fastpitch State Tournament held in Minot.
Four Hi-Liners play on teams that were at the state tournament plus the Valley City Parks and Rec 12U and 14U teams we at the state tournament as well.
Hi-Liners Bailey Leroux and Kinlee Sufficool play for the Diamond Academy out of Fargo. They won the 16U state title by beating the Dickinson Diamonds 16U 8-1 in the championship game. Bailey Leroux had a fantastic championship game. Leroux, hitting in the number three spot, and was 3 for 4 with a inside park home run, two runs scored and two RBI. Leroux had an RBI single in the third and scored a run, then capped the scoring with an inside-the-park home run in the sixth to make it 8-1. Diamond Academy was 4-0 at the tournament.
Hadley Thoreson plays for 16U Combat Fastpitch team out of Grand Forks. They ended the tournament with a 1-2 record. Thoreson was 1 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI on their only with of the tournament, an 11-9 win over Nitro 16U out of Mandan on the final day of the tournament.
Addie Jewett plays for West Fargo United 14U and she helped them to a 14 2nd place finish to the Jamestown Outlaws. Jamestown won that championship game 8-2. West Fargo United was 4-2 for the tournament.
The Valley City Lights 14U team and the Valley City Crush 12U teams both made their first appearance at the state tournament.
The Crush 12U team lost to the Dickinson Diamonds 28-4, they beat the Mandan Nitro 12-6 and lost 18-12 to the Jamestown Outlaws to finish sixth in the tournament.
The Valley City Lights 14U team lost to West Fargo United 12-3, and Thompson 21-8. Then defeated Beulah Pride 14-9 and finished fifth in the tournament.
Kelley Utt and Ashlyn Diemert coach the two teams. The trip teams were sponsored by Ryan Torbenson, RE/MAX Now - James Jensen and Puklich of Valley City.