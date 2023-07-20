JO Softball

12U Valley City Crush - Front row l-r: Lauren Hoganson, Jayden Greer, Cambrie Westman, Oakley Lindemann and Preslee Nielsen. Back row l-r: Coach Kelley Utt, Jaye Potratz, Josie Heck, Alizabeth Nelson, Hayley Lueck, Hayley Sather, and Coach Ashlyn Diemert. Not Pictured: Ali Killoran. Submitted photos

Valley City softball was well represented at the 2023 North Dakota JO Fastpitch State Tournament held in Minot.

Four Hi-Liners play on teams that were at the state tournament plus the Valley City Parks and Rec 12U and 14U teams we at the state tournament as well.

