Results: VC always listed first
VC 4
Wahp 5
Singles:
1. Kai Kringlie defeated Matt Comings 6-3, 6-4
2. Trey Cope defeated Andrew Withuski 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2
3. Alex Rogelstad lost to Alex Comings 6-1, 6-3
4. Miles Taylor lost to Jonas Kjelland 7-6(2), 6-4
5. Casey Kruger lost to Garnett Anderson 6-4, 7-6(6)
6. Emmett Olson lost to Thadius Steinberger 6-4, 4-6, 6-3
Doubles:
1. Kringlie/Rogelstad defeated M.Comings/Withuski 6-3, 6-3
2. Cope/Taylor defeated Carter St.Aubon/A.Comings 1-6, 6-4, 6-3
3. Kruger/Max Magnuson lost to Anderson/Kjelland 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-4
JV Singles:
Tyler Kotta 6-1L, Jack Nadeau 6-0L, Colin Hoff 6-4L, Kellen Westman 7-5L, Cole Haugen 6-3L, Noah Tulp 6-2W, Emery Olson 6-0W, Quin Kruger 7-6(1)L, Jon Koenig 7-6(6)W, Adrian Rivera 6-4W, Jacob Fritchie 6-4L
JV Doubles:
Matthew Holm/Hoff 6-4L, Olson/Haugen 6-4L, Koenig/Nadeau 6-4L, Gavin Swenson/Westman 6-3L, Tulp/Kruger 6-4W, Fritchie/Rivera 6-1L, Holm/Kotta 6-0L
Thoughts:
We had our chances again today. We lost all three tiebreakers by a total of 6 points. We also dropped two three setters after winning the second set. We knew Wahpeton was much improved going into the match and they proved it today.
Kai and Alex played well in doubles and Kai fought through an ugly end of the second set to also win his singles. Alex played some amazing points in singles and now needs to find the way to do that consistently to turn the L’s into W’s.
Trey and Miles had a horrific first set in doubles. They were able to put that behind them to then play strong together for the remained of the doubles winning it in three sets. In singles, Miles is a talent and will continue to figure out when to go big and when to play consistent. He currently lives and dies by his strokes. Trey won his first set and then had 4 match points up 6-5 in the second. He then was up 5-2 in the second set tiebreaker and lost that as well. He came out in the third set with a vengeance. I’ve never seen him play totally in the moment before. He was bombing serves and returns and not once played scared. He won that set in about 10 minutes to win his match!
Casey and Max had a few unlucky bounces to drop the first set. They came back in the second to force a third, but we couldn’t get over that hump to earn the victory. In singles, Casey was serve and volleying along with hitting to his weaker side. Casey came back from match point down to tie the second set breaker at 6’s before falling.
Emmett played his first varsity match of the season after illness kept him out on Tuesday. He was able to pull out the second set playing consistent with placement, but fatigue with being out with illness for the last few days took its toll as Wahpeton won the third set.
Our team has great leaders, great players, and above all, great kids. Losing two very tight matches in three days is no fun especially when we reflect and see that we could have won one or both. We will work through this together and be better tomorrow and each day after that. There is no changing the past and we need to prepare for our future matches. As coaches, we believe in this team and our players need to continue to believe in our team as well.
In JV action, our players all were able to play two matches today. There was a lot of improvement at the net and with our SUFR (split step, unit turn, follow thru, recovery) compared to Tuesday. Jacob has improved a ton from the first day of practice while Noah went 2-0 on the day. Jon had the JV match of the day as he was down match point when his opponent bombed a serve in. Jon got a racquet on it to get it in play to win the point. He then went on to win the next two points to win the match. Great perseverance Jon!
Next action is Friday (tomorrow or today depending on when you read this) at home at 2:30pm against the reigning WDA champions Minot.