The Valley City Hi-Lites Dance Team traveled to Grand Forks to compete at the NDADD State Dance Competition. Teams from the Western and Eastern divisions met up for two full days of fierce competition. Class A Varsity, Junior Varsity, Class B, and Middle School teams all competed in Kick, Pom, Jazz, and Hip-Hop categories.
The Varsity Hi-Lites team competed in all four categories with their team of ten girls. The team is made up of four Sophomores (Tessa Kinney, Ada Gilberston, Laniya Walker, McKenley Fladeland) four Freshman (Hailley Grenz, Kiyah Hayes, Claire Shanenko, Addison Spanier) and two 8th graders (Ella Sather, Grace Bitz.) With 14 teams in the Kick category, the Hi-Lites made it to the finals with 6 teams and placed 5th overall. There was also 14 teams that competed in the Jazz category, with 6 teams making it to finals. The Hi-Lites took home a 4th place trophy for Jazz. In the Hip-Hop category, there were 12 teams with 5 making it to the finals round. The Hi-Lites put it all out on the floor and are proudly bringing home a 2nd place trophy for Hip-Hop. With their Pom routine, the Hi-Lites were unfortunately unable to solidify a spot in the finals.