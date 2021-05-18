The Valley City Hi-Liners had no trouble on offense recently in Fargo, winning big over Shanley 11-2.
the Hi-Liners fired up the offense in the first inning, where they scored one run when Lexi Leroux singled.
They notched four runs in the fifth inning. The offensive firepower by Valley City was led by Hailey Thoreson, Autumn McGough, and Erika Anderson, who all drove in runs. The game ended 11-2, Hi-Liners.
Hailey Schaefer was credited with the victory. The pitcher lasted seven innings, allowing one hit and two runs while striking out 17.
Ingrid Otterson took the loss for Shanley. Otterson lasted four and two-thirds innings, allowing 12 hits and ten runs while striking out six.
Valley City tallied one home run on the day. Schaefer went for the long ball in the third inning.
Valley City Hi-Liners collected 15 hits. Schaefer, Anderson, and Leroux all managed multiple hits for Valley City, leading the team with three hits each.
Up Next: Hi-Liner Softball heads to Grand Forks for a Thursday game this week.