Thursday, November 12th was a very important night for the Hi-Liner Volleyball team. It was the last guaranteed game of the season, and in order to go to the state tournament, the Hi-Liners would have to win this game against the Fargo North Spartans, as well as another game next week. If lost, though, tonight’s game was the last of the season, and for some seniors, the last of their careers.
The first set started out with a Hi-Liner serve and a Spartan point. Valley City brought it back fast, though, taking less than five minutes to force the Spartans into the first time out of the game at 5-1. The set took a turn, though, after the Hi-Liners reached the ten-point mark. The Spartans went on a streak, pushing Valley City to take the second time out of the game. After consistent back and forth between the teams, the Hi-Liners took the set, 25-22. The semifinal game score was now 1-0, in favor of the Hi-Liners.
The second set had a rough start for the Hi-Liners, after a controversial call from one of the officials, the Spartans led 5-0 and continued the shut-out for some time. The Hi-Liners seemed to be hurting throughout the majority of the set. It was not difficult for the Spartans to reach the set point. The final score of the set was 25-10. This guaranteed a fourth set and raised the game score to 1-1.
The third set continued the never ending back and forth between the Spartans and the Hi-Liners. At this point, there was clear tension between the teams, as almost every call from the officials was put into question. Valley City held a hopeful lead by the time the first time out of the set was called, with a score of 11-7. The Hi-Liners kept this lead and won their second set of the night 25-16.
Going into the fourth set with a game score of 2-1, the Hi-Liners had a lot riding on them winning this set. The rallies were intense, and the Spartans pushed the Hi-Liners to their limit. Fargo North help strong, leading Valley City 7-15 at one point. Junior Rachel Bierle went on to serve five times in a row, though, bringing the Hi-Liners some much-needed points. The Spartans lead was just too great though, and the fourth set ended on a score of 25-18.
Moving into the fifth and final set, the stakes were high, with an anxious crowd in the stands. The fifteen-point set started off with a Spartan serve. The close start left no room for error for the Hi-Liners, yet Fargo North would not let up. The Spartans were a third of the way there while the Hi-Liners sat at three points. Valley City put up the fight of a lifetime to stay in the game. They eventually tied the score 13-13, and all eyes were on the girls. The Hi-Liners took the lead and won the set (and ultimately the game) 15-13.
It was an intense fight on both sides of the net, and the Hi-Liners hold on to the chance of going to state.
STATS:
Valley City Beat Fargo North in the Quarter Finals 3-2 with scores of 25-22, 10-25, 25-16, 18-25, 15-13
Aces- Dylann Diegel-2, Samantha Hatcher-1, Peyton Pederson-1
Kills- Samantha Hatcher- 11, Jadyn Dieterle- 10
Assists- Dylann Diegel- 36 Jocey Kriewald-3
Blocks- Peyton Pederson-5
Digs- Jocey Kriewald- 20 Samantha Hatcher- 18
Scores from Nov. 12th Games:
Valley City def. Fargo North, 25-22, 10-25, 25-16, 18-25, 15-13
Grand Forks Red River def. Fargo South, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20
West Fargo def. Fargo Shanley, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17
Fargo Davies def. West Fargo Sheyenne, 25-18, 24-26, 25-23, 22-25, 15-13
Saturday, Nov. 14th Game Schedule at West Fargo High School
10am – Valley City vs. Fargo Shanley (State qualifier)
2pm – Grand Forks Red River vs. West Fargo Sheyenne (State qualifier)
6pm – Fargo Davies vs. West Fargo (Championship