Valley City hosted its first competition since March 13th of 2020. Derek Bear and Blake Triebold were the last to compete for the Hi-Liners at home before COVID and the first to compete at home upon our restart. On March 13th, Blake, Derek, and their robotics team dismantled NDSU in the HAC.
Today, these seniors contributed in beating Wahpeton on the tennis court by a score of 9-0.
