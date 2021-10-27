Hi-Liner Boys Cross Country Awards 2021

After wrapping up their season at the State Class A Meet in Jamestown, Valley City Hi-Liner Cross Country has named the 2021 award winners. 

GIRLS AWARDS

Most Valuable: Greta Goven, Reagan Berg

Most Improved: Cadence Fetsch

BOYS AWARDS

Most Valuable: Trevor Fetsch, Connor Pfennig

Outstanding Dedication: Gabriel Little Dog

