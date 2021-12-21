Valley City hosted a gymnastics meet on Friday at the Youth Sports Complex. It involved the top three gymnastics teams in the state. Defending state champion Dickinson, Jamestown and Valley City, who took second at last year's state competition. Grand Forks was also on hand. They are a combined team with gymnasts from Red River and Central High Schools.
Dickinson won the competition with a score of 147.075. Very good considering defending All-Around state champion Amy Fridley competed in only two events. Jamestown was second with a 144.550, the Hi-Liners were third with a 141.150 and Grand Forks was fourth with a 132.450.
