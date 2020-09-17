VC 3
Fargo South 5
We had another tight match against Fargo South. We were down 4-3 with two matches to go. Derek Bear was down a set and down 4-5 in the second with his serve as darkness began to be an issue. Aiden, Derek’s opponent, rose to the occasion and won that game, the match, and the dual for Fargo South. Seth’s match was called due to light a few minutes later and will not be finished as Fargo South won the dual. With the darkness, we would have needed to move the match to Island Park to finish under the lights if Derek’s match needed a third set.
