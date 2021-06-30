Valley City Express Wrestling headed to the AAU Scholastic Duals (aka the Disney Duals) late last week to begin their competition. On Day One, Express Wrestling started things off by winning two duals, 80-0 and 63-15. That day they went 2-1 after losing 9-51 to a team from Florida.
On Day Two, Express Wrestling got a win over Rootstown, Ohio. That same day, Express Wrestling had 5 more duals. They won the first 32-32 (won on criteria), and went on to be victorious in the rest of the day’s duals.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, June 30th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.