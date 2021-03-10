Express Wrestling took to the mat with many wrestlers competing for their first or second time at the Jamestown Taz Tournament. The coaches accompanying the team in Jamestown were Coach Sam Northup, Coach Tim Miller, and Coaches Koye and Koltyn Grebel—huge shout out to them.
Results:
Zack Anderson - 1st
Nathaniel Russel - 1st
