The Valley City Country Club recently held their club tournament, with a turnout of five flights of 8 golfers each.
The 2020 Championship match ended with Travis Ingstad defeating Ben Sorenson for the title. The Championship game was a rematch of last year’s title match, in which Ben came out on top.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, August 26th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.