Taking to the greens, friends of the Valley City Special Olympics joined with Dacotah Bank to sink some putts and raise some dollars in support of area olympians.
“Special Olympics is special in my heart. My best friend’s brother is a young man that’s special needs, he’s a great kid, I love him, he’s one of my favorite people in the world.” Ben Jacobson, playing in the tournament, said. “I love to support this organization.”
Valley City Special Olympics and Dacotah Bank of Valley City hosted their annual golf benefit. The 18-hole, four-person golf scramble was held Friday, June 3rd at the Country Club Golf Course.
“Everybody that golfs in this tournament (says) that this is a fun tournament, because we don’t give out big prizes; we are raising money for Special Olympics,” Mary Tangen said. Tangen helped organize this event and also participated in the tournament.
There were 68 golfers in the tournament this year. The majority of them have been long-time participants in the 33-year-old event.
“We have a returning set of golfers and a returning set of sponsors. I think we have 10 (sponsors) that have been participating with their teams for over 20 years,” Chris Mogenson, a member of the Valley City Special Olympics area management team, said.
“It’s one of our primary fundraisers for our program,” Mogensen said. “We raise about $8,000.”
The money is used to help Special Olympic athletes going to competitions with their travel expenses, uniforms and hotel expenses.
“We offer some type of sporting opportunity for athletes with intellectual disabilities throughout the year,” Mogensen said. Olympians participate in various sports including bocce, soccer, volleyball, track and field, basketball, bowling and snowshoeing.
The golf teams were flighted after the first nine holes, and a winner was determined in each flight. The first place team of the championship flight was J and S Marketing: Tyler Stearns, John Stearns, Ross Pritchert and Brett Stearns. Winning the second flight was Eagles: Ruth Nathan, Bobbie Schell Miller, Dustin Miller and Tommy Bergen.
Tangen has been on the Board of Special Olympics for about 30 years. Mogensen was Valley City Special Olympics area director for 20 years before becoming apart of the management team.