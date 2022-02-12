Bowling Ball and Pins

Old Settlers - Week 18

Servicemaster won 3 games from Eagles, Miller motors won 3 games from Dakota Silver

High Team Game - Miller Motors 885

High Team Series - Miller Motors 2515

High Ind Game - gary Swenson 212

High Team Series - Darryl Smith 580

Hi Line League - Week 19

Farmers Union Ins won 21 points from Eagles, Bruce Nielsen Construction won 26 points from Sky Lanes and Servicemaster won 20 points from Nelson Construction

High Team Game - Nelson Construction 1124

High Team Series - Bruce Nielsen Construction 3199

High Ind Game - Brady Anderson 248

High Ind Series - Brady Anderson 651

Viking League - Week 17

Pizza Corner won 4 games from Captains Pub, Tavern 94 won 3 games from J&S Marketing II, and J&S Marketing won 4 games from City Lights

High Team Game - J&S Marketing 1097

High Team Series - J&S Marketing 3199

High Ind Game - Russell Nelson 249

High Ind Series - Brady Anderson 638

AFTER LUNCH BUNCH - WEEK 18

PRAIRIE FRAME SHOP      25      11

DAZEY BODY SHOP           21       15

BLAIRS AUTO BODY          18       18

HI LO LEAGUE - WEEK 17

20/20 AUTO                           10      2

MOORE ENGINEERING           9      3

SERVICE MASTER                     6      6

J & S MARKETING                    6      6

BUDGET BURGER                    5       7

LEEVERS                                    4       8

PLAZA BARBER SHOP BABES  4      8

BANK FORWARD                      3       9

SATURDAY YOUTH - WEEK 16

ALLEY GATORS               8     0

PIN CREW                       8     0

LOL GIRLS                       7     1  

PIN GALS                         6     2

ALLEY CATS                     1     7

AVENGERS                      1      7

PIN BUSTERS                  1      7

X MEN                             0      8

