Old Settlers - Week 18
Servicemaster won 3 games from Eagles, Miller motors won 3 games from Dakota Silver
High Team Game - Miller Motors 885
High Team Series - Miller Motors 2515
High Ind Game - gary Swenson 212
High Team Series - Darryl Smith 580
Hi Line League - Week 19
Farmers Union Ins won 21 points from Eagles, Bruce Nielsen Construction won 26 points from Sky Lanes and Servicemaster won 20 points from Nelson Construction
High Team Game - Nelson Construction 1124
High Team Series - Bruce Nielsen Construction 3199
High Ind Game - Brady Anderson 248
High Ind Series - Brady Anderson 651
Viking League - Week 17
Pizza Corner won 4 games from Captains Pub, Tavern 94 won 3 games from J&S Marketing II, and J&S Marketing won 4 games from City Lights
High Team Game - J&S Marketing 1097
High Team Series - J&S Marketing 3199
High Ind Game - Russell Nelson 249
High Ind Series - Brady Anderson 638
AFTER LUNCH BUNCH - WEEK 18
PRAIRIE FRAME SHOP 25 11
DAZEY BODY SHOP 21 15
BLAIRS AUTO BODY 18 18
HI LO LEAGUE - WEEK 17
20/20 AUTO 10 2
MOORE ENGINEERING 9 3
SERVICE MASTER 6 6
J & S MARKETING 6 6
BUDGET BURGER 5 7
LEEVERS 4 8
PLAZA BARBER SHOP BABES 4 8
BANK FORWARD 3 9
SATURDAY YOUTH - WEEK 16
ALLEY GATORS 8 0
PIN CREW 8 0
LOL GIRLS 7 1
PIN GALS 6 2
ALLEY CATS 1 7
AVENGERS 1 7
PIN BUSTERS 1 7
X MEN 0 8
