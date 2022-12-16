FunTime Mixed
Week 10
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
FunTime Mixed
Week 10
CATT won 4 from KHJ
M M L won 4 from a Bye
F E I won 3 from T M K
M M L 13 7
T M K 13 7
F E I 11 9
CATT 9 11
K H J 7 13
Team High Game F E I 793
Team High Series CATT 2331
Ind High Game Gals Tabitha Parkhurst 147
Ind High Game Guys Tony Drake 181
Ind High Series Gals Kiersten Baughman 378
Ind High Series Guys Tony Drake 506
HI LO LEAGUE
WEEK 14
J & S Marketing won 4 by a Bye
20/20 Auto won 4 from Service Master
Bank Forward won 4 from Leevers
Prairie Frame won 4 from Budget Burger
20/20 Auto 22 6
Service Master 17 11
Prairie Frame Shop 15 13
Budget Burger 15 13
Bank Forward 14 14
Leevers 14 14
J & S Marketing 12 16
Team High Game 20/20 Auto - 854
Team High Series 20/20 Auto - 2368
Ind High Game Ashley Roe - 245
Ind High Series Ashley Roe – 643
200s Ashely Roe 215, Mary Berntson 213
500s Mary Berntson 548, Janeen Anderson 502
High Averages
Ashley Roe 176, Janeen Anderson 173, Mary Berntson 163
High School League
Week 13
4 Musketeers won 4 from GuyToons
Alley Cats won 3 from Team Name Here
Next Time won 3 from a Bye
Strikes For Life won 4 from Hot Shots
4 Musketeers 4 0
Strikes For Life 4 0
Next Time 3 1
Alley Cats 3 1
Team Name Here 1 3
Hot Shots 0 4
GuyToons 0 4
Team High Gam e Next Time - 833
Team High Series Alley Cats - 2343
Girls High Game Mariah Frieze - 180
Boys High Game Lucas Compson-Lorenz – 180
Girls High Series Mariah Frieze - 502
Boys High Series Lucas Compson-Lorenz - 516
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.