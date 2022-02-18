Old Settlers - Week 19
Servicemaster won 2 games from Dakota Silver, Miller Motors won 3 games from Eagles
High Team Game - Dakota Silver 854
High Team Series - Dakota Silver 2430
High Ind Game - Dale Zaun 188
High Ind Series - Darryl Smith 502
Hi Line League - Week 20
Bruce Nielsen Construction won 25 1/2 points from Servicemaster, Farmers Union Ins won 19 1/2 points from Nelson construction, And Eagles won 24 points from Sky Lanes
High Team Game - Farmers Union Ins 1177
High Team Series - Bruce Nielsen Construction 3264
High Ind Game - Brady Anderson 267
High Ind Series - Brady Anderson 720
Viking League - Week 18
Tavern 94 won 4 games from City Lights, J&S Marketing won 4 games from Pizza Corner , and Captains Pub won 3 games from J&S Marketing II
High Team Game - J&S Marketing 1150
High Team Series - J&S Marketing 3359
High Ind Game - Jim Korf 268
High Ind Series - Evan Nelson 687
