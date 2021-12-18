Bowling Graphic

Old Settlers

Week 13

Dakota Silver won 2 games from Servicemaster, MillerMotors won 3 games from Eagles

Hi Line League

Week 13

Bruce Nielsen Construction won 20 points from Servicemaster, Nelson Construction won 17 points from Farmers Union Ins, and Sky Lanes won 20 points from Eagles

Viking League

Week 12

City Lights won 2 games from J&S Marketing II, Tavern 94 won 3 games from Pizza Corner, and J&S Marketing won 3 games from BUP

Hi Lo League

Week 13

Moore Engineering won 4 from Budget Burger

Leevers won 3 from Plaza Barber Shop

Bank Forward won 3 from 20/20 Auto

J & S Marketing won 2 from Service Master

After Lunch Bunch

Week 13

Prairie Frame Shop won 4 from Dazey Body Shop

Blair’s Auto Body won 3 by a Bye

Saturday Youth

Week 11

Boys High Game - Kyle Cote  138

Girls High Game - Emma Nelson  130

Boys High Series -  Kyle Cote  365

Girls High Series - Emma Nelson  358

After Lunch Bunch

Week 14

Prairie Frame Shop wins 3 from Blair’s Auto Body

Dazey Body Shop wins 3 from a Bye

Hi Lo League

Week 14

Bank Forward wins 4 from J & S Marketing

Service Master wins 4 from 20/20 Auto

Leevers wins 2 from Moore Engineering

Budget Burger wins 4 from Plaza Barber Shop

