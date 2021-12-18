Old Settlers
Week 13
Dakota Silver won 2 games from Servicemaster, MillerMotors won 3 games from Eagles
Hi Line League
Week 13
Bruce Nielsen Construction won 20 points from Servicemaster, Nelson Construction won 17 points from Farmers Union Ins, and Sky Lanes won 20 points from Eagles
Viking League
Week 12
City Lights won 2 games from J&S Marketing II, Tavern 94 won 3 games from Pizza Corner, and J&S Marketing won 3 games from BUP
Hi Lo League
Week 13
Moore Engineering won 4 from Budget Burger
Leevers won 3 from Plaza Barber Shop
Bank Forward won 3 from 20/20 Auto
J & S Marketing won 2 from Service Master
After Lunch Bunch
Week 13
Prairie Frame Shop won 4 from Dazey Body Shop
Blair’s Auto Body won 3 by a Bye
Saturday Youth
Week 11
Boys High Game - Kyle Cote 138
Girls High Game - Emma Nelson 130
Boys High Series - Kyle Cote 365
Girls High Series - Emma Nelson 358
After Lunch Bunch
Week 14
Prairie Frame Shop wins 3 from Blair’s Auto Body
Dazey Body Shop wins 3 from a Bye
Hi Lo League
Week 14
Bank Forward wins 4 from J & S Marketing
Service Master wins 4 from 20/20 Auto
Leevers wins 2 from Moore Engineering
Budget Burger wins 4 from Plaza Barber Shop
