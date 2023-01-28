Hi-Line League
Week 14
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Hi-Line League
Week 14
Servicemaster won 19 points from Farmers Union Ins, Bruce Nielsen Construction won 25 points from Bye, and Nelson Construction won 27 ½ points from Eagles
High Team Game - Bruce Nielsen Construction 1118
High Team Series - Nelson Construction 3166
High Ind Game - Brady Anderson 238
High Ind Series - Brady Anderson 638
200's
Brady anderson 238,208, John Nelson 216, Randy Ramirez 215,202, Tanner Nielsen 211, Casey Nelson 202, Lonnie Swenson 202, Brady Henke 200
Brady Anderson 638
Standings
Bruce Nielsen Construction 163 - 47 (End of 2nd Quarter)
Farmers Union Ins 130 - 80
Nelson Construction 116 ½ - 93 ½
Servicemaster 92 ½ - 117 ½
Eagles 84 ½ - 125 ½
High 3 Averages
Brady Anderson 211, Tanner Nielsen 175, Randy Ramirez 175
Old Settlers
Week 16
Dakota Silver won 3 games from Servicemaster and Eagles won 3 games from Miller Motors
High Team Game - Servicemaster 839
High Team Series - Dakota Silver 2461
High Ind Game - Rick Thoreson 196
High Ind Series - Gary Swenson 511
Standings
Dakota Silver 6 - 2
Eagles 4 - 4
Servicemaster 4 - 4
Miller motors 2 - 6
High 3 Averages
Darryl Smith 166, Gary Swenson 160, Rick Thoreson 159
Viking League
Week 14
J&S Marketing II won 3 games from City Lights, The Clubhouse Lounge won 3 games from Pizza Corner, J&S Marketing won 3 games from Tavern 94
High Team Game - J&S Marketing 1197
High Team Series - J&S Marketing 3290
High Ind Game - Brady Anderson 290
High Ind Series - Brady Anderson 685
200's
Brady Anderson 290,204, Matt Lyter 269,227, Russell Nelson 235,213,211, Danny Swenson 226, Ferris Nance Sr. 222, Josh Leadbetter 216, Beau Hilborn 214, Vern Aus 210, Casey Colville 209, Devin Haugen 204,201, Jim Korf 203, todd Webster 203, Tim Lyter 202
Standings
J&S Marketing 19 - 9 (End of 2nd Quarter)
The Clubhouse Lounge 17 - 11
J&S Marketing II 15 - 13
Pizza Corner 12 - 16
Tavern 94 11 - 17
City Lights 10 - 18
High 3 Averages
Brady Anderson 215, Russell Nelson 208, Danny Swenson 197
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.