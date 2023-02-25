Old Settlers
Week 19
Eagles won 4 games from Miller motors, Dakota Silver won 3 games from Servicemaster
High Team Game - Dakota Silver 872
High Team Series - Dakota Silver 2499
High Ind Game - Todd Webster 186
High Ind Series - Tom Lorenz 510
Standings
Eagles 15 - 5
Dakota Silver 13 - 7
Servicemaster 8 - 12
Miller Motors 4 - 16
High 3 Averages
Darryl Smith 163, Gary Swenson 158, Rick Thoreson 156
Hi Line League
Week 18
Bruce Nielsen Construction won 28 ½ points from Bye, Nelson Construction won 20 ½ points from Eagles, and Farmers Union Ins won 17 points from Servicemaster
High Team Game - Nelson Construction 1225
High Team Series - Nelson Construction 3268
High Ind Game - Randy Ramirez 246
High Ind Series - Brady Anderson 676
200's
Randy Ramirez 246,212, Brady Anderson 243,227,206, Casey Nelson 222,207, Lonnie Swenson 220, Brian Yanish 219,204, Dan Olstad 213,202, Scott Anderson 211, Brady Henke 210, Kevin Cote 203
600
Randy Ramirez 632, Brady Anderson 676
Standings
Farmers Union Ins 85 ½ - 34 ½
Nelson Construction 74 - 46
Bruce Nielsen Construction 67 - 53
Servicemaster 63 ½ - 56 ½
Eagles 59 - 61
High 3 Averages
Brady Anderson 210, Lonnie Swenson 180, Randy Ramirez 180
Viking League
Week 18
Pizza Corner won 3 games from The Clubhouse Lounge, J&S Marketing won 4 games from Tavern 94, J&S Marketing II won 3 games from City Lights
High Team Game - J&S Marketing 1211
High Team Series - J&S Marketing 3263
High Ind Game - Brady Anderson 276
High Ind Series Matt Lyter 662
200's
Brady Anderson 276, 206, Chris Groom 246, Devin Haugen 237,206, Matt Lyter 230,222,210, Casey Colville 225, Tyler Stearns 215, Scott Leadbetter 214
600's
Brady Anderson 644, Devin Haugen 624, Matt Lyter 662
Standings
J&S Marketing 11 - 5
Pizza Corner 11 - 5
J&S Marketing II 9 - 7
The Clubhouse Lounge 7 - 9
Tavern 94 6 - 10
City Lights 4 - 12
Brady Anderson 217, Russell Nelson 205, Matt Lyter 203
