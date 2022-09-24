Old Settlers, Week 1
Eagles won 3 games from Miller Motors, Servicemaster won 3 games from Dakota Silver
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Old Settlers, Week 1
Eagles won 3 games from Miller Motors, Servicemaster won 3 games from Dakota Silver
High Team Game - Dakota Silver 860
High Team Series - Servicemaster 2406
High Ind Game - Darryl Smith 225
High Ind Series - Darryl Smith 586
200's
Darryl Smith 225,201, Wayne Beard 223
Standings
Servicemaster 3 - 1
Eagles 3 - 1
Dakota Silver 1 - 3
Miller Motors 1 - 3
High 3 Averages
Darryl Smith 195, Wayne Beard 163, Gary Swenson 161
Viking League, Week 2
City Lights won 4 games from Pizza Corner, Tavern 94 won 4 games ffrom J&S Marketing II, and Team 3 won 4 games from J&S Marketing
High Team Game - City Lights 1117
High Team Series - City Lights 3140
High Ind Game - Tim Lyter 243
High Team Series - Tim Lyter 629
200's
Tim Lyter 243,201, Evan Nelson 223, Randy Ramirez 205, Erik Flatt 203
600's
Tim Lyter 629
Standings
Team 3 7 - 1
Tavern 94 7 - 1
City Lights 5 - 3
J&S Marketing 3 - 5
Pizza Corner 1 - 7
J&S MArketing II 1 - 7
High 3 Averages
Brady Anderson 211, Russell Nelson 193, Tim Lyter 192
Be sure and pick up your September 23-25 Times-Record Weekend Edition to read stories like these and more. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.