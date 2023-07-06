Post 60 Royals Baseball Pitcher 2021

According to mlb.com, this is the reason why minor league baseball teams are called farm clubs or the minor leagues are called a ‘farm system’:

“If you watch or read about baseball, you might come across a reference to a certain team’s farm system. Rest assured, this doesn’t mean the Yankees or Dodgers are growing crops. Rather, “farm system” is a colloquial term for a Major League franchise’s system of affiliated Minor League teams. Together, these affiliates act as a way for teams to “grow” talent, developing young players until they are ready to contribute in the big leagues.”So in this article, we are going to talk about the “farm system” for Valley City baseball and get you caught up on how they are doing, “down on the farm.”

