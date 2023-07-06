According to mlb.com, this is the reason why minor league baseball teams are called farm clubs or the minor leagues are called a ‘farm system’:
“If you watch or read about baseball, you might come across a reference to a certain team’s farm system. Rest assured, this doesn’t mean the Yankees or Dodgers are growing crops. Rather, “farm system” is a colloquial term for a Major League franchise’s system of affiliated Minor League teams. Together, these affiliates act as a way for teams to “grow” talent, developing young players until they are ready to contribute in the big leagues.”So in this article, we are going to talk about the “farm system” for Valley City baseball and get you caught up on how they are doing, “down on the farm.”
In professional baseball there are six levels of minor league baseball. The Rookie League, Class A (short season), Class A, Class A Advanced, Double-A, Triple-A. The are also eight leagues that are called, independent baseball leagues. These leagues and teams are not affiliated with major league baseball, but players are signed off these teams from time to time. The Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks are considered an independent team and their league, the American Association, is an independent league. For the purpose of this article, we do have one “independent” team in Valley City.
Let’s take a look at how some of these “farm” teams are doing in Valley City.
The Valley City Parks and Recreation provide a great training ground for young baseball and softball players during the summer. The first level of summer ball from the Parks and Rec is Peanuts or T-Ball. This level is for boys and girls age 5. They meet Monday and Wednesday.
The next level of baseball in Valley City’s ‘farm system’ is Rookies group. This is for boys and girls ages 6 and 7. They meet Monday through Thursday. Following the Rookies is the Shortstop group. This is baseball for age 8 and 9. For the sake of this article, this is like Class A Short-Season baseball in the professional ranks. Players are still learning the fundamentals of the game. All of these levels play at Hi-Line Park during the summer.
Now we get to the competitive teams, the teams that travel for games each week. The first group are the Barons. This is 10U and 11U baseball. This is the Little League level and Jessie Hendrickson coaches this group. Currently the Barons are 3-8. Last week, the Barons beat Absaraka 9-6, lost to Edgeley 9-1 and lost to Enderlin 16-3. Their regular season is over and the Little League tournament will be in Enderlin on Wednesday, July 12th.
The Valley City Monarchs are the 12U Cal Ripken team. They are coached by Tyler Modlin. They are 5-5 on the season and they are also finished with the regular season. Last week the Monarchs beat Edgeley 5-3 and Enderlin 6-3. The Cal Ripken tournament will be in Enderlin on Wednesday, July 12th. Both these team play there home games at Sam’s Field in Valley City. Both of these teams, the 10U/11U and the 12U play in the Three Rivers League in Southeast North Dakota.
The “independent” team in Valley City is an 11U team that plays Cal Ripken baseball and is a Double-A team in North Dakota’s East Region for Cal Ripken. They are currently 13-9 and play their games at Sam’s Field. Last week they were to play in a tournament in Casselton and play a doubleheader on June 28th, but both were canceled, They are coached by Josh Kasowski, Ross Berg, Jeremy Wiebe and Trevar Hansen. This team is made up of 10 and 11 year olds and will have their state tournament July 26th through Saturday, July 29th.
Next comes the “AA” team, the Valley City Dukes. This is the 13U team. The is the younger group of Babe Ruth players. This team plays it’s home games at Charlie Brown Field. The Dukes are coached by Brooks Brown, Carter Dodd, Jay Greuel and Matt Fetsch. The Dukes play in a Fargo League. Currently, the Dukes are 2-4-1 on the season. Up next for the Dukes, they will play Kindred White and Casselton Red on Wednesday, July 12th in Casselton. Their next home game at Charlie Brown Field will be Thursday, July 20th versus Jamestown.
The top “farm club” for Valley City would be the Kings. That is the 13-15 year old Babe Ruth team. The Kings are also coached by Brooks Brown, Carter Dodd, Jay Greuel and Matt Fetsch. The Kings play home games at Charlie Brown Field. They are part of the North Dakota Class B, District 7. The Kings are current 7-6 after a sweep of Lidgerwood 15-0 in four innings and 13-1 in five innings on Thursday, June 29th. The Kings wrap up their regular season at home against Lisbon Friday, July 7th. The District 7 tournament begins on Monday July 10th with the higher seeds hosting then the tournament will move to Enderlin.
That brings us to the “parent club” the Valley City Royals Post 60 American Legion Baseball team. The Royals, made up of 16-18 year olds with three 15 year olds sprinkled in, are coached by Chase Carpenter, Seth Soderholm and Braxton Jorissen. They play their home games at Charlie Brown Field and are part of the North Dakota Class A East Region. They are 4-11 and have six games left in the regular season. Tuesday, July 11th they will finish the game with Wahpeton that was rained out on June 28th, in Fargo then play the Fargo Post 400 Comets. They will then have four home games. Two against the West Fargo Aces on July 13th and two versus the Fargo Astros on July 13th. The East Region tournament will be July 19th through the 22nd in Casselton.
So there is a look at the heierarchy of youth baseball in Valley City. You are now up to date of how things are, ‘down on the farm.’
Next week we will update the youth softball teams in Valley City.