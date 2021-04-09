The Valley City Baseball Association announced that summer baseball program online registration is now open for the Valley City Babe Ruth and Legion baseball teams.
Individuals wishing to play Babe Ruth (ages 13-15) and American Legion (ages 16-18) baseball this summer must register by May 1, 2021, at www.valleycitybaseball.org.
Both programs are run by the Valley City Baseball Association. Registration fees have been reduced by $25 this season. Cost is $150 for a Babe Ruth player and $200 for a Legion player. The VCBA has grant money available for families that cannot afford registration fees. Contact VCBA president Casey Olney for more information: 701-339-8945
Online registration: www.valleycitybaseball.org